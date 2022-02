Dauphin had one shot on net, one hit and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ottawa. Dauphin had a key block in the waning moments of the second period, when the Senators were on a power play. Tim Stutzle had a chance with goalie Andrew Hammond out of position, but Dauphin stuck out a skate to block the scoring attempt. He has six blocked shots over the last three games and is doing what he needs to do to remain in the lineup. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games (all losses) under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, but the 26-year-old forward has been active since, which coincides with Montreal's five-game winning streak.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO