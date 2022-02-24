Stars' Jamie Benn: Three points in OT win

Kempe scored two goals on three shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. All three of Kempe's points came in the second period as the Kings took full control of the contest. This was the third time in the last four games the winger has scored multiple goals. He's tallied seven goals and two assists in six games in February. For the season, Kempe's at 36 points (10 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 49 contests. As long as he's sharing ice with Anze Kopitar, the Swedish winger will be a solid option in fantasy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO