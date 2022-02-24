ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Jamie Benn: Three points in OT win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Benn had a shorthanded goal and two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg. Benn...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Rounds up three points in win

Kempe scored two goals on three shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. All three of Kempe's points came in the second period as the Kings took full control of the contest. This was the third time in the last four games the winger has scored multiple goals. He's tallied seven goals and two assists in six games in February. For the season, Kempe's at 36 points (10 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 49 contests. As long as he's sharing ice with Anze Kopitar, the Swedish winger will be a solid option in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Sustains success at home

Benn created a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Sabres. Benn is posting a dramatic home versus road split this year; while it's only natural for a player to perform better in his own barn, the Stars captain has been taking it to a whole new level since 21 of his 27 points this season have taken place at American Airlines Center in Texas. This is a trend worth monitoring as Dallas plays host to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Jerami Grant: Turns in 26 points in OT win

Grant chipped in 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-126 overtime win over the Hornets. Grant has effectively settled back into his starting role after an extended absence. He's scored in double-digits in every game since his return, although he's struggled through some frustrating shooting performances over that span. His solid ancillary numbers usually help salvage a poor shooting night, however.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Denis Gurianov
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

AAC lead at stake as SMU visits No. 14 Houston

A shortened roster caused by injuries to a pair of frontline guards undermined No. 14 Houston earlier this month. The Cougars' eight-man rotation now has to hold off visiting SMU on Sunday afternoon to hang on to first place in the American Athletic Conference. Houston (23-4, 12-2 AAC) has won...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Partial participant at practice

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it put the captain at a tie with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy