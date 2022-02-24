Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Helpers in consecutive contests

Hall produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Hall's penalty was an interference call that left Mario Ferraro (lower body) injured. The Sharks cashed in on that power play, but Hall got the last laugh by setting up Brad Marchand for the game-winning goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Hall has a goal and five assists. The winger is up to 37 points, 133 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 52 contests while continuing to be a regular presence on the second line.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO