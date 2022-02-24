ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Helpers in consecutive contests

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Chiarot logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Distributes helper

Stralman logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights. Stralman had a shot redirected in by Nick Schmaltz for what was the game-winning goal Friday. The 35-year-old Stralman has earned two goals and two assists in his last seven outings. The defenseman is up to 11 points, 63 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 44 appearances. He's still mainly a defensive presence, so he won't be a major factor in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Registers helper

Hall produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Hall's penalty was an interference call that left Mario Ferraro (lower body) injured. The Sharks cashed in on that power play, but Hall got the last laugh by setting up Brad Marchand for the game-winning goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Hall has a goal and five assists. The winger is up to 37 points, 133 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 52 contests while continuing to be a regular presence on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Warren Foegele: Delivers helper

Foegele logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Panthers. Foegele set up Derek Ryan for the opening tally at 10:14 of the first period. The 25-year-old Foegele snapped his three-game point drought with the helper. The winger is up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 52 games, reaching the mark in one game fewer than he needed last year. He's added 98 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-12 rating in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Goals in consecutive contests

Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. Mangiapane's tally in traffic late in the second period stood as the game-winner. He's turned up the heat in February with eight goals and four assists in 11 contests. The winger continues to lead the Flames with 27 goals as he builds on his career high. He's added nine assists, 128 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 51 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Helpers in consecutive games

Pavelski generated an assist and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Pavelski got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since a six-game streak in mid-to-late January. The 37-year-old set up Roope Hintz's tally in the second period Sunday. Pavelski's put up a strong season with 21 goals, 34 assists, 141 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-14 rating through 52 appearances. The Stars' top line can be explosive at times, but Pavelski's quiet pace lately -- outside of a four-point game versus the Avalanche on Feb. 15 -- has left them a bit out of sync.
NHL
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
#Helpers
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
9&10 News

Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it put the captain at a tie with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Partial participant at practice

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA

