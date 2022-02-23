Here are Wednesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 3 REGIONALS

TWO RIVERS 47, SOUTHERN DOOR 39

TWO RIVERS - Kenzie Graff had the hot hand with 24 points and Allyson Kakes added 20 as the Purple Raiders rallied in the final 18 minutes to pull out the regional quarterfinal win.

Kendra Shimon led Southern Door with 22 points.

Two Rivers 26 21 - 47

Southern Door 27 12 - 39

Two Rivers: Kakes 20, Pyles 2, Dellemann 1, Graff 24. 3-pt: Graff 2. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 5.

Southern Door: Price 8, Gilbertson 3, Olson 2, Delfosse 4, K. Shimon 22. 3-pt: K. Shimon 4. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 18.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS 56, DENMARK 40

SHEBOYGAN - The Falcons turned a three-point lead over the Vikings at the half into a 16-point victory in the regional quarterfinal matchup.

Addison Schliewe led Sheboygan Falls with 15 points and Breckin Mortenson added 13 for the Falcons.

Haley Schott led all scorers with 23 points for the Vikings.

Denmark 18 22 - 40

Sheboygan Falls 21 35 - 56

Denmark: Froberg 3, Schott 23, Quick 2, Lamack 5, Hummel 5, Hermans 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 18.

Sheboygan Falls: Beeck 6, Scheibl 2, Schleicher 2, Luecke 9, Thiel 3, Schliewe 15, Houwers 4, Krist 2, Mortenson 13. FT: 13-26. Fouls: 12.

DIVISION 4 REGIONAL

COLEMAN 69, RONCALLI 54

COLEMAN - Kiersten Jensen poured in 23 points, Aubrey Bintz added 19 and Desiree Nowak had 16 as the Cougars pulled away in the second half for the regional quarterfinal win.

Genessa Schultz and McKenzie Staudinger powered the Jets with 14 points apiece.

Roncalli 20 34 - 54

Coleman 27 42 - 69

Roncalli: Stangel 8, Pribyl 5, Staudinger 14, Finnel 4, Schultz 14, Freis 8, Fiecko 1. 3-pt: Staudinger 3, Schultz 3, Stangel 2. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 19.

Coleman: Hanrahan 2, Nowak 16, Bintz 19, Zeitler 9, Jensen 23. 3-pt: Jensen 5. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 14.

DIVISION 5 REGIONAL

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 74, GREEN BAY NEW LUTHERAN 31

SHEBOYGAN - Rose Hahn poured in 25 points and Addy Verhagen had 19 as Sheboygan Lutheran cruised to the regional quarterfinal win.

Alex Stricker added 10 points for the Crusaders.

Natalie Lange and Leah Schmidt had six points each to lead the Blazers.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 17 14 - 31

Sheboygan Lutheran 42 32 - 74

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Lange 6, Laatsch 2, Beaumont 4, Hillmann 5, Schmidt 6, Rice 3, Meerstein 5. 3-pt: Lange, Schmidt, Rice. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 15.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Splittgerber 19, Hahn 25, Brigham 6, Hackbarth 2, Stricker 10, Beger 5, Pape 7. 3-pt: Hahn 5, Brigham. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 13.

