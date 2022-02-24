ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Indonesian Tycoon Sukanto Tanoto’s Pacific Eagle Buys Prime Singapore Shopping Mall For $645 Million

By Jonathan Burgos
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pacific Eagle Real Estate has agreed to buy the Tanglin Shopping Centre in Singapore’s Orchard Road shopping belt for S$868 million ($645 million) as the developer controlled by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto steps up its real estate investments in the Asian financial hub. “Tanglin Shopping Centre is one...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sukanto Tanoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Mall#Indonesian#Pacific Eagle Buys#Pacific Eagle Real Estate#Asian#The St Regis Hotel#Pacific Eagle#Gleneagles Hospital#The Tanglin Club#The American Club#Savills Singapore#City Developments#King#Tanglin Shopping#Sharehold
BBC

Funeral trip marred by Covid, Malaria and an expired passport

When Rita Eze flew out to Nigeria for her father's funeral she thought she would be there for a matter of days. But confronted with a catalogue of set backs including a spell in quarantine, a positive Covid test, passport problems and a bout of Malaria, she began to wonder when she would ever make it home.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese anti-sub helicopter enters Taiwan ADIZ for first time

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Chinese anti-submarine helicopter was spotted inside Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) for the first time this week, the island’s Ministry of National Defense said. The ministry said in its regular briefing note...
MILITARY
AFP

Hong Kong foreign domestic workers 'abandoned' in virus crisis

Hong Kong's foreign domestic workers are being "abandoned" in the current coronavirus wave sweeping the city, with some forced to sleep rough or being denied treatment after testing positive, charities warned Friday. Some workers had been sacked by employers after testing positive, forcing them to sleep outdoors. 
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NBC News

Earthquake hits Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 2

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck inland near the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, killing at least two people and causing tremors that were felt in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia, officials and witnesses said. The quake, which did not have the potential to...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Singapore Set for Double Execution This Week That Rights Group Slams as ‘Perverse’

Singapore is set to execute two inmates convicted of drug trafficking on the same day this week, one of them a man with an IQ of 67. The move has been decried by rights groups, and it comes as the country faces growing scrutiny and international pressure over its approach to capital punishment following the controversial death sentence of another intellectually disabled inmate.
CHINA
MarketWatch

Overseas Citi exec touts commercial bank opportunities in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya

Citigroup C, -1.17% executive Ebru Pakcan told Bloomberg the bank sees bullish prospects for its commercial banking arm in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Pakcan, who is CEO of EMEA for Citigroup, said Tuesday the bank plans to focus on existing Citi clients with a presence in these countries. "We will be in the markets with a caveat that we are not going to go to very low or small enterprises, but rather focusing on making the Citi network available to existing clients with multiple countries' presence," Pakcan said in the Bloomberg article. Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has been shedding retail banking operations in 13 countries in Asia and Europe, as well as similar business units in Mexico. Citi is shifting to focus on building up its wealth management arm in countries such as United Arab Emirates. Shares of Citigroup are up 6.2% so far in 2022, compared to a dip of 8.8% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

iPhone maker Foxconn to make chips in India with Vedanta

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Monday it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd to make semiconductors in the South Asian country, as the electronics giant looks to diversify its business amid a global chip shortage. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy