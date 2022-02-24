ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2022, 2023

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
  • Summary

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by the Bank of Korea on Thursday (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated):

* Released on Nov. 25

- - - -

ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%):

* Preliminary data

NOTE:

The finance ministry slightly upgraded this year's growth forecast to 3.1% in late December, after the economy expanded 4% - the fastest in 11 years - in 2021. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bank of Korea to pause rate hikes on Feb 24, resume in Q2

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea will leave rates on hold on Thursday after back-to-back hikes at the previous two meetings, according to economists in a Reuters poll who said elevated inflation would lead it to resume raising borrowing costs next quarter. Consumer price inflation in Asia’s fourth-largest economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian c.bank provides banks with $23 bln at 3-day repo auction

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it had provided banks with 1.9 trillion roubles ($22.87 billion) out of 3 trillion roubles on offer at a "fine-tuning", three-day repo auction. Seeking to maintain financial stability, the central bank started beefing up the banking sector with extra...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan revises up 2022 GDP forecast on strong export outlook

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is likely to grow at a faster pace this year that initially forecast, the statistics office said on Thursday, upgrading its outlook on an expected strong performance in exports bolstered by chip demand. The revision came as the statistics office raised its export...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Thai Economic Recovery To Continue But Still Fragile-central Bank Minutes

Thailand's economy would continue to recover in 2022, but a rebound would remain fragile and uneven, as an Omicron outbreak puts less pressure on activity than earlier COVID-19 waves, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting. While upside inflationary risks had increased and headline inflation could exceed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Seoul#Bank Of Korea#The Bank Of Korea
Reuters

China's child-rearing costs far outstrip U.S., Japan -research

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The cost of raising a child in China stands at nearly seven times its per capita GDP, far more than the United States and Japan, highlighting the challenges facing Chinese policymakers as they try to tackle rapidly declining birth rates, new research showed. Experts warn China’s ageing...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

White House: Looking at options to lower gas prices for Americans

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden is still looking at options to lower gasoline prices for Americans and suggested oil companies are not drilling as much as they could be doing. Press secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters the United States has...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Kookmin Bank to Launch South Korea’s First Crypto ETF

Crypto ETFs are financial tools for tracking specific asset values while allowing investors to diversify their portfolios absent token ownership. With this development, South Korea could become the latest country that has welcomed a crypto ETF into its jurisdiction. South Korea’s Kookmin Bank plans to release the country’s first cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Reuters

Lending to euro zone households grows at fastest rate since late 2008

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Growth in bank loans to euro zone households accelerated again last month, growing at the fastest pace since late 2008, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. "Annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.3% in January, compared with 4.2% in December,"...
WORLD
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Shore News Network

China opposes trade assessment report by USTR

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China resolutely opposed a new assessment report released by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, calling it “based on trade protectionism” and ignoring China’s contribution to the multilateral trading system, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday. The USTR said new strategies...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy