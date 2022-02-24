ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors to watch - February 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

* Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed, Dubai gains 0.8%

* Iran urges West be realistic in nuclear talks, recalls negotiator for consultations

* U.S. sanctions international network funding Yemen's Houthis - U.S. Treasury

* Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker - Anadolu

* Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure

* Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March

* Libya's NOC says bad weather conditions disrupting country's oil exports

* Sudan's Hemedti seeks deeper Russia ties on Moscow visit

* Lebanon foils three planned suicide attacks, interior minister says

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian miner Al Masane Al Kobra set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals in IPO

UAE

* POLL-Dubai housing a buyer's market despite surprise price rise

* UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency

* First Abu Dhabi Bank set to sell $500 million sukuk

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

