Factors to watch - February 24
DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine
* Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks
* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed, Dubai gains 0.8%
* Iran urges West be realistic in nuclear talks, recalls negotiator for consultations
* U.S. sanctions international network funding Yemen's Houthis - U.S. Treasury
* Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker - Anadolu
* Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure
* Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March
* Libya's NOC says bad weather conditions disrupting country's oil exports
* Sudan's Hemedti seeks deeper Russia ties on Moscow visit
* Lebanon foils three planned suicide attacks, interior minister says
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabian miner Al Masane Al Kobra set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals in IPO
UAE
* POLL-Dubai housing a buyer's market despite surprise price rise
* UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency
* First Abu Dhabi Bank set to sell $500 million sukuk
