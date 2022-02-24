'Perfect opening' propels Colorado Avalanche to road win against Detroit Red Wings

A hodgepodge starting lineup kicked off a bounce-back effort for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Usual fourth-line player Darren Helm centered top-line duo Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. It was Helm’s first game in the Red Wings’ arena as a visitor. The 35-year-old center spent parts of 14 seasons in Detroit before joining the Avalanche on a one-year deal in July.

“It’s just a little thing for us coaches, but the guys know you’re thinking about them and their history,” coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s an exciting time, coming back to play your old teammates.”

The combo may have been ceremonial, but it connected to give the Avalanche a lead 1:12 into the game. Helm bounced the puck off the boards to Cale Makar. Landeskog scored seconds later and Helm got the secondary assist.

“I know Cale was looking for me back door, but it ended up sliding to Landy,” Helm told Altitude during the first intermission.

Colorado went on to win 5-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

“Perfect opening to our game,” Bednar said. “Everyone was excited for Helm, (it) brought a little juice to our room."

On the second Avalanche goal, Erik Johnson's shot didn't make it through. Alex Newhook and Logan O’Connor took whacks at the puck, but Tyson Jost had the winning bid.

Nazem Kadri celebrated his 22nd goal and 64th point (T-4th in NHL) of the season with empty hands. A split second before Kadri’s stick was slashed in half, he put back a Rantanen rebound to make the score 3-1 shortly before the second period break.

As the Red Wings converged on Andre Burakovsky, he found Colorado teammate Valeri Nichushkin cutting toward the net. Nichushkin kicked the puck to his stick, slid to his backhand and went around Thomas Greiss’ (26 saves) outstretched leg.

Detroit trimmed Colorado's lead to 4-2 before Landeskog scored an empty netter. Pavel Francouz's 32nd and final stop was a desperation save.

“I fell on my belly trying to scramble for that play and somehow the puck ended up in my pad,” Francouz said. “I didn't know right away. I was just waiting for (the home fans) to start cheering.”

The Avalanche (37-10-4) played without Nathan MacKinnon , the only goal-scorer in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. The Avalanche hadn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since Oct. 16-21 – the second, third and fourth games of the season, respectively.

“I thought overall, really good team effort to finish off the road trip in the right way,” Bednar said. “(Record of) 3-1 on the road, lots of travel against some really good teams. We’re really happy with that, to be able to get back on track.”

