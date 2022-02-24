Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 23, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There will be a third round between Washington and Metamora.

Both schools won regional semifinals on Wednesday, setting up a third meeting between the boys basketball teams for the class 3A Richwoods Regional championship on Friday.

Metamora beat Richwoods, 77-57, while Washington outlasted Peoria High, 35-33. The Redbirds and Panthers split their two regular season meetings in the Mid-Illini Conference.

Other 3A regional semifinal winners included Notre Dame, Manual and Morton. Normal Community beat Pekin in its class 4A regional opener Wednesday at home.

Class 2A regional semifinal winners included: Eureka, U-High, El Paso-Gridley, Central Catholic, Farmington and Knoxville.

Class 1A winners in regional semifinal games included: Peoria Christian, Illini Bluffs, Heyworth, Lexington, Havana, LeRoy, and Midland.

Regional title games are Friday.

