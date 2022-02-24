ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 23, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ghri5_0eNVoeOB00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There will be a third round between Washington and Metamora.

Both schools won regional semifinals on Wednesday, setting up a third meeting between the boys basketball teams for the class 3A Richwoods Regional championship on Friday.

Metamora beat Richwoods, 77-57, while Washington outlasted Peoria High, 35-33. The Redbirds and Panthers split their two regular season meetings in the Mid-Illini Conference.

Other 3A regional semifinal winners included Notre Dame, Manual and Morton. Normal Community beat Pekin in its class 4A regional opener Wednesday at home.

Class 2A regional semifinal winners included: Eureka, U-High, El Paso-Gridley, Central Catholic, Farmington and Knoxville.

Class 1A winners in regional semifinal games included: Peoria Christian, Illini Bluffs, Heyworth, Lexington, Havana, LeRoy, and Midland.

Regional title games are Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Supersectional Monday Preview- Girls Hoops

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Supersectional Monday in girls basketball could turn into a state final four berth for five area teams. In Class 3A, Morton will play for a supersectional title vs. Chicago Heights Marian Monday night at 7 p.m. in Streator. In Class 2A, it’s U-High vs. Quincy Notre Dame Monday night at 7 […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Wrestling Roundup For Feb. 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A historic day of wrestling in central Illinois. At the first ever girls state wrestling finals, two area products earned state runner up finishes. Richwoods sophomore Jaida Johnson and El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton lost in state championship matches, but end tremendous seasons with runner up medals. In the Class 1A […]
WWE
WMBD/WYZZ

Cindy Stein To Retire After Nearly 40 Years Of Coaching

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Southern Illinois women’s basketball team is in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings behind head coach Cindy Stein- a Peoria native who is set to retire at the conclusion of the season. The Salukis’ have a one-game lead in the Valley standings with just two regular season games […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Postseason Basketball Roundup For Feb. 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a massive night in the boys basketball state tournament with regional championships on the line. Metamora beat Mid-Illini rival Washington 60-44, while Manual upset Big 12 foe Notre Dame 36-33 in a double overtime thriller. Other boys hoops regional championship winners include Normal Community, Farmington, Eureka, Central Catholic and […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Heyworth, IL
City
Farmington, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Metamora, IL
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Eureka, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, IL
City
Metamora, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley, Illinois State Win MVC Regular Season Finales

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley men’s basketball team beat Valparaiso 79-55 Saturday night in the MVC regular season finale. Rienk Mast leads the way for the Braves in the victory with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Next up for Bradley is a matchup vs. Loyola in the MVC Tournament Friday afternoon in the quarterfinal […]
BRADLEY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Terry Roberts Shining In First Year With Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As a high school basketball player in New York state, Terry Roberts felt under recruited. As a junior college product at Florida Southwestern State, Roberts game developed. And now as Bradley’s starting point guard and leading scorer, the chip on his shoulder remains. “Growing up, it was hard being overlooked and […]
BRADLEY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley legend Dick Versace dies at 81

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Braves fans are mourning the loss of one of the most successful head coaches in school history. Dick Versace died at the age of 81 on Friday, Feb. 25. From 1978-86, he led the program to three Missouri Valley Conference Championships, two Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament titles and NCAA tournament […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Prep Sports Recap#Panthers#Notre Dame#Manual#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

IHSA State Individual Wrestling Roundup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two central Illinois wrestlers cap off their 2021-2022 season with state championships. In Class 2A, Bloomington’s Jack Weltha wins the 220 pound title with a 5-3 victory in overtime. Weltha finishes the season with a 35-3 record and a state championship. Washington’s Kannon Webster is now a two-time state champion. Webster […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield Senior Sophie Bedell Playing to Honor Her Brother

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophie Bedell knows this magical Brimfield basketball season has been brewing for a couple of years. “Sophomore year we only lost one or two games on JV,” Bedell said. “Our junior year we had our perfect season but couldn’t go any further with it (due to COVID restrictions). I thought this […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Paul Herzog Retires After 45 Years As Bradley P.A. Announcer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After 45 years as Bradley mens basketball public address announcer, Paul Herzog has called it a career and is heading towards retirement. “I had no idea when I started 45 years ago that it would be 45 years of doing it. It’s gone fast and it’s kind of a mixed feeling […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Knocks Off ISU In I-74 Showdown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For Bradley men’s basketball, revenge was served at Carver Arena Saturday afternoon. The Braves beat I-74 rival Illinois State 72-64 to snap the Redbirds three game winning streak in the head-to-head series. Bradley got tremendous games from Malevy Leons (21 points), Terry Roberts (18 points) and Rienk Mast (17 points) en […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 18, 2022: Girls Regionals, Ironmen Boys Win 23rd Straight, Five Advance in State Wrestling

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton rarely is an underdog in girls basketball. Friday, the Lady Potters felt like they played the role of underdog and upset host Peoria High, 31-27, to win a Class 3A regional championship on Friday. Two other Mid-Illini girls basketball teams won regional titles as Washington upended state-ranked Notre Dame at […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Wrestlers Off To Good Start at State Championship Meet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state meet is back for wrestlers. After missing out on state last year due to COVID concerns, wrestlers are back at the Illinois High School Association state meet at State Farm Center this weekend. “Last year, we didn’t have an official state tournament,” said Tremont senior Cooper Wendling. “Now it’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Roundup For Feb. 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The girls high school basketball postseason continued Tuesday night with regional semifinal games. In Class 2A, U-High and Dee-Mack pick up victories to advance to the regional championship game where they will face off against one-another. In boys basketball, Notre Dame, Richwoods and Quest picked up regular season victories. Enjoy the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Girls Basketball Regional Recap for Feb. 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Claire McDougall scored 20 points as Washington outlasted host Metamora, 50-49, in a class 3A regional semifinal on Monday. Washington will face Notre Dame for the regional title Thursday night. The Irish advanced with a 65-35 win over Dunlap. Peoria High will play Morton in the class 3A Peoria regional on […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora Volleyball Players Sign College Letters

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Metamora high school volleyball standouts signed their college letters Tuesday afternoon. Hannah Tellor, Sophie Adams and Emily Cronkhite sign with Illinois Central College, while Kayla Pacha signs with Parkland Collge.
METAMORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Retiring Matt Winkler Looking Back on 30-Year Career With a Smile

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Matt Winkler loves practice, loves games and loves basketball. He’s not sure how he’ll feel when he’s not around the game on a daily basis any longer. “People have asked me about it,” Winkler said. “Giving up my baby.” His baby for the past three decades has been Fieldcrest basketball. He […]
MINONK, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

616
Followers
516
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy