ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Epic Pokemon card breaks all-time record by fetching $900,000 in a Goldin auction

By Julio Luis Munar
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’d tell someone almost 30 years ago that a single Pokemon card can be more valuable than a house, you’d be laughed at hard. But the times are changing with cards from different sports and niches fetching unbelievable prices in the market. Case in point, this 1998 Pikachu Illustrator Holo...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ComicBook

Pokemon Poke Ball Crossbody Purse Launches As a Loungefly Exclusive

Pokemon Poke Ball purses in the past, but this new crossbody number appears to be the first round version that top pop culture fashion accessories company Loungefly has released in quite some time. What's more, Loungefly's Poke Ball crossbody purse is being released as an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get right here for $59.99 with free US shipping and a release date set for April.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Pokemon Company#Auction#Psa#Holographic
Motorious

Girlfriend Steals And Sells Classic Chevy Impala

Here's a reason to be thankful for being single this Valentine's Day…. Relationships can be difficult as two people raised in different households navigate all the difficulties of life together. However, some people just plain suck at them in the worst way possible. Case in point: a girlfriend had her boyfriend’s beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala impounded because she despised the attention the classic car was getting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Pokemon
SlashGear

Why Ford Is Done Selling the 2022 Maverick

Ford disappointed customers when it revealed it would be suspending orders for its all-new, hybrid Ford Maverick pickup truck. Since its debut, the truck has been such a hit that January 27, 2022 was the last day to order one — at least for now, Fox News reports. Chris...
CARS
sneakernews.com

New Balance Officially Unveils The KAWHI II In “New Money” Colorway

Kawhi Leonard’s partnership with New Balance, one that send shockwaves through the basketball footwear industry, started off with a quiet and stoic bang at All-Star Weekend in 2019. The two-time Finals MVP signified a major turning point for the New Balance brand, and the quirky marketing campaign that saw no-frills billboards with straightforward slogans cleansed the palate of hoops fans who might’ve been fatigued by the superficial colors and storylines that dominated industry.
APPAREL
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
81K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy