The MJF promo on the Feb. 23 “Dynamite” originally had me wondering if AEW is setting up a double turn at “Revolution.”. The promo, in which MJF talked at length about being bullied as a kid for being Jewish and struggling in school with ADD, put wrestling’s current top heel over in a babyface light, and the stunned reaction of CM Punk, his opponent at “Revolution,” sold the uncertainty over MJF’s direction so well that it also had you wondering what might be next for Punk.

