It's been an incredible season for boys basketball in Savannah as six teams have reached the GHSA state quarterfinals. Teams from Region 3-3A, known for its rugged makeup, have put the rest of the state on notice that they play in the best region in Georgia — and that may be across all classifications. Four teams from the region have advanced to the Elite Eight and are looking to make the Final Four a local affair.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO