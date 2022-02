Tax season has begun, and parents who received the Child Tax Credit are wondering if their children must file separately. If your child is under 19 years old- or under 24 years old if they’re a full-time student- you can claim them as a dependent if they lived with you for over half of the year and you provide more than half of their monetary support, according to Binghamton News.

