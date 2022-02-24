Medical Professionals Battle With Misinformation

With an alarming rise in the number of prescriptionss filled for non-benzo sleeping/z-drugs and anti-epilepsy gabapentinoids over the last two decades, researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health aimed to fill in the gap in knowledge in the proportion of overdose deaths involving those medications and learn more about their co-usage with other substances across U.S. demographics categories. They found that the proportion of overdose deaths involving these drugs increased more than three-fold between 2000 and 2018, coinciding with exponential prescription increases since their introduction into the market. Until now there was little data on overdose deaths involving non-benzodiazepines and gabapentinoids. The findings are published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO