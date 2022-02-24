ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brazil’s Athletico and Palmeiras tie in 1st leg of Recopa

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Athletico and Palmeiras drew 2-2 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final in the city of Curitiba. The second leg will be...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shareholders approve Brazil's Eletrobras privatization -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) approved on Tuesday the terms for the privatization of the company, according to a Valor Economico report citing sources. According to the report, the company's shareholders approved 12 items at a general meeting, including its privatization.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Veiga
Person
Raphael
Person
Marlos

Comments / 0

Community Policy