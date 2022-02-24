ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sherod, Miller lift Colorado past No. 25 Oregon women in 2OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod scored 17 points, Quay Miller scored nine of her 11 points in overtime and Colorado edged Oregon 86-83 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12 Conference), who had a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter and led by 12 with less than three minutes to go in regulation. Lesila Finau also had 15 points and Peanut Tuitele 10.

Endyia Rogers scored 28 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career at USC and Oregon, for the Ducks (18-10, 10-5). Nyara Sabally added 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, with 11 rebounds. Ahlise Hurst added 12 points and Te-Hina Paopao 10.

Oregon outscored the Buffaloes 13-2 in the last 1:23 of regulation, tying the game at 72 on a pair of free throws by Rogers with 9.3 seconds to go. Colorado, 2 of 6 from the foul line in the last minute, didn’t get off a winning attempt.

Miller scored seven in the first overtime but Rogers made a layup with 28 seconds to go, tying the game at 80. The Buffaloes missed a late shot inside.

Sabally made 1 of 2 from the line with 4.7 seconds left in the second overtime to make it 84-83 but couldn’t get a quick foul and Sherrod had a pair from the line with 0.1 to go.

Both teams came in allowing less than 60 points a game in league play and it was 47-38 for Colorado entering the fourth quarter when the Ducks had a 34-25 scoring advantage.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana faces Orlando on 4-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (21-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Orlando looking to break its four-game road slide. The Magic are 8-31 in conference games. Orlando gives up 111.9 points...
NBA
The Associated Press

Calgary visits Kaprizov and the Wild

Calgary Flames (31-14-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-16-3, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota square off against Calgary. Kaprizov currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 39 assists. The Wild are 17-12-1 in Western Conference games....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
The Associated Press

Vegas faces San Jose, aims to break home skid

San Jose Sharks (24-23-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home slide. The Golden Knights are 9-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 5.3 assists per game,...
NHL
The Associated Press

Kadri and Colorado take on New York

New York Islanders (20-21-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against New York. He ranks fifth in the league with 66 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 44 assists. The Avalanche are 22-3-2 at home....
NHL
The Associated Press

McDavid and Edmonton take on Philadelphia

Edmonton Oilers (29-21-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Philadelphia. He leads the in the league with 75 points, scoring 28 goals and totaling 47 assists. The Flyers have gone 9-13-5 in home games. Philadelphia...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Pac 12 Conference#Ap#Buffaloes#Ducks
The Associated Press

Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
NBA
The Associated Press

Atlanta visits Boston following Young’s 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Boston Celtics after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 127-100 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston...
NBA
The Associated Press

McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy