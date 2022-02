SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is approaching a new record-low for 2022 COVID-19 hospitalizations as the San Antonio area recovers from January's massive spike in cases. On Thursday there were 423 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms in local hospitals, which is down 24% from this time last week and by 66% over the last month. It marks the 17th straight day of falling hospitalizations in Bexar County; the number of patients in intensive care (104) and on ventilators (52) also decreased from Wednesday.

