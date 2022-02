Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan’s nickname — “Dark Mark” — was no accident. As evidenced by the music and especially the autobiography of the Washington-born singer — who died Tuesday at the age of 57 after long battles with substance abuse, kidney disease and recently Covid-19 — were as darkly uplifting as they were distinctive. Anchored by his forceful baritone, his best songs depicted scenes of “decadence, depravity, anything, everything,” as he wrote in his 2020 autobiography, “Sing Backwards and Weep.” Despite his forbidding demeanor, after rising to prominence with the Screaming Trees in the late 1980s, Lanegan...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO