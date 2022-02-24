ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Haircut Hooligan: Richmond barbershop vandalized

By Ben Dennis
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A family-owned barbershop in the Southside was vandalized by a masked mischief-maker Tuesday night, leaving the ownership team dumbfounded about the motive.

As seen in the security video taken inside the A-1 Cuts Barbershop, an unidentified person hurled an unknown object at the storefront glass door at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The family of the business reached out to 8News to help identify this person. 8News has agreed not to share the identities of the business partners because of their own safety concerns.

“Why? Why? I just don’t understand, why?… I’m heartbroken, you know, to see something happen like this,” a relative of the shop owner said Wednesday.

The video depicts one person in a green sweatshirt walking by the storefront, and a masked person dressed in dark colors trails them. The second person throws an object at the front door, shattering the glass.

After reviewing the damage, the person who threw the object picks up the same item and throws it again before starting to walk away. However, after taking two steps they pivot to retrieve the object before walking out of the frame.

“It’s like they heartless,” the family member said.

“It was really disturbing to see them do it twice.”

The business owner said that a report has been filed with the Richmond Police Department.

RPD wants the public to know that they take reports of vandalism very seriously and that vandalism is a crime.

“When I see things happen like this over and over again, I think, why?,” the business owner said. “It shouldn’t be a slap on the wrist and let them go. That needs to stop. They need to be held responsible when they do things like this.”

Richmond Police shared recommendations to prevent vandalism from starting or influencing more of it, including lighting homes and businesses, installing security and cleaning up once it happens.

