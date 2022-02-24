ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” will visit the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, February 25 at 7:30pm. Brown...

www.visitluzernecounty.com

Mashed

Alton Brown Has Divided Twitter With His Latest 'Culinary Truth'

How much garlic is too much garlic? Now that's a question that has long divided the world. Some say that there is no such thing as too much garlic and insist that the more garlic used, the better the dish will taste. In 2019, the New York Times tweeted a recipe for a dip that called for a whole head of roasted garlic and wrote that using so much garlic might "scare" some but that the dip would taste out of the world. However, the Twitterverse called the newspaper out for insinuating that using so much garlic was anything out of the ordinary at all. "Wait.. I'm so confused... do people NOT add at least three whole cloves of garlic to every home cooked meal?" questioned one user.
INTERNET
The Citizens Voice

Chef, TV host Alton Brown combines 'Eats' and science at Kirby Center show

Fans of chef and television host Alton Brown know and love him for his ability to whip together entertaining shows filled not only with food but also science. Now, he brings the show to them with the “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” tour, which will stop at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show follows at 7:30. Tickets cost $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50 for general admission and $150 for the VIP Experience, plus fees.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Mashed

Twitter's Title Ideas For An Alton Brown Horror Movie Are A Real Scream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Alton Brown is a man with wide-ranging tastes, and we're not just talking about food. A few months ago, he shared a short video clip of himself enjoying some classic Rankin/Bass Christmas animation along with his adorable Boston Terrier, Scabigail. While he may enjoy sweet holiday fare, it seems Brown's quite fond of horror movies, as well, if a recent tweet of his is any indication. (He does not say if Scabigail is also a fan.) The tweet was directed at a certain horror streaming service, telling them, "Dear @Shudder I am going to make you a really tasty food horror movie."
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

Alton Brown Returns to Cleveland's Playhouse Square on March 19

Alton Brown, best known for his role as inquisitive host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network, is returning to Cleveland with his live road show. This version of the insanity is called “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” and it lands at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on March 19, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Good Eats#Cutthroat Kitchen#The F M Kirby Center#The Food Network#Iron Chef America
