Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats

How much garlic is too much garlic? Now that's a question that has long divided the world. Some say that there is no such thing as too much garlic and insist that the more garlic used, the better the dish will taste. In 2019, the New York Times tweeted a recipe for a dip that called for a whole head of roasted garlic and wrote that using so much garlic might "scare" some but that the dip would taste out of the world. However, the Twitterverse called the newspaper out for insinuating that using so much garlic was anything out of the ordinary at all. "Wait.. I'm so confused... do people NOT add at least three whole cloves of garlic to every home cooked meal?" questioned one user.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO