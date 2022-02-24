Movies in the Park: Cars

Sometimes in movies, a car or vehicle can be just as big a star as an actor. Now there's a place in Colorado where you can see some of these historic movie car stars. Growing up, watching iconic films like Batman, or Ghostbusters, I always wished I could have a car as cool as the Batmobile or the Ecto-1, but would always have to settle for just having the small toy version instead. Those two cars, along with the likes of the Delorean from the Back to the Future trilogy, or even the Jeeps and Ford Explorers from Jurrasic Parks have become so popular since those movies came out that they themselves should be credited as a star of the film because people just love them. Now, there's a place in Colorado where you can see some of these beautiful movie cars up close and in person.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO