Celebrity chef Ameer Natson says the best way to describe what he and seven “chefs-in-training” have been stirring up in an Elizabeth kitchen is “pure magic.”. For nearly two months, he’s met with the students — a few at-risk youth, many with developmental disabilities — four days a week, and taught them everything they need to know to handle themselves like whizzes in the kitchen.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO