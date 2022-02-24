A Small Business Owner's Guide to Tax Season Preparation

While it's no secret that tax season isn't fun for many business owners, it's unavoidable, and so is the prep that goes into it.

The process might feel daunting, but with a little forward-thinking, it doesn't have to be. If you take small steps throughout the year, then you're golden. There's still hope, however, if you waited too long and find yourself scrambling at the last minute.



Read on to learn more about tax season preparation.



Know the Lay of the Law

Sure, you probably know the lay of the land around where you live, but do you know the tax laws? Federal rates and laws are going to be available on the IRS' website. As for where you can find local laws, that depends. The US Small Business Administration's website has resources that can help.



It's important to know state and local tax laws so you can not only know how much to put away each time you're paid, but also where to send payments to and what kind of deductions you might be eligible for.



Are You Hiring a CPA?

Hiring a CPA or an accountant to help with taxes can be a great move for anybody just starting their business-owning journey. They'll know the most current tax laws, and they'll help ensure that you have nothing to worry about when the time comes to file.



They'll also be able to help with recordkeeping, preparing your financial statements, setting up an accounting system, and even budgeting. You can also hire them for payroll services, or if you need financial advice for your business.



Some beginners might not have the budget for a CPA, though, or you might find you don't need their assistance. There are still steps you can take on your own.



Set Up Your System

Whether you hire a CPA or not, the next thing you'll have to take care of is setting up your own accounting system. Here are a few things you'll need to do:



- Set up separate personal and business accounts

- Track your spending

- Set up payroll if you have employees

- Know your tax obligations



While hiring someone can help these steps seem less overwhelming, it isn't a requirement. In fact, doing a lot of these things yourself is a great way to save money in the beginning.



Separate Your Expenses

When you open your business, separating expenses is the first step you should take. Having a record of all your business transactions and earnings is going to make life a lot easier when tax time rolls around, and it's also going to help protect your personal assets.



If they're not separated, then your personal assets are fair game in any potential lawsuits that might be thrown your way.



Track Your Spending

On top of your business bank account, it's also important to keep track of the money you place into your business. This is going to form the foundation for your bookkeeping system and lead to opening more financial doors as your business grows.



This pivotal step is going to help you monitor things like the growth of your business, building financial statements, keeping track of deductible expenses and even preparing your tax returns.



The biggest things to keep track of? Office and work supplies, meals and entertainment, business travel, vehicle-related expenses and receipts for gifts you might buy for clients or colleagues.



Payroll Time

If you have employees, you'll need to set up their payroll. First, you'll need to decide whether they're a full-time employee or an independent contractor, as this is going to help you keep up with their pay.



If you hire independent contractors, they're going to be responsible for their taxes. If you have full-time employees, then you're going to need to deduct that money from their paycheck each period. You're also going to be the one responsible for paying the IRS each quarter.



This is where hiring a professional can come in handy, as they'll be able to take that weight off your shoulders and track all of these financial obligations for you.



Set Yourself Up for Audit Success

As you continue on your tax journey, it's easy to fall into a false sense of security, but it's important to not fall into traps that could land you in audit trouble with the IRS.



Be careful with things like home office deductions and business expenses. Not all of your home expenses qualify, and if you don't have receipts on hand for any of your business expenses, they're as good as gone. Keep your receipts, and then put them away with your tax documents when filing season is over on the off chance you're ever audited.



If you're flagged in the future and you don't have these records on hand, you're likely to be penalized and face trouble. If you have accurate records, then you're going to be fine.



Misclassifying your employees is also something to be careful of. If you deduct taxes from their paychecks, then they're not independent contractors and shouldn't be labeled as such. If the IRS notices, they may view it as an attempt to evade taxes.



Are You Ready for Tax Season?

Now that we've gone over the basics, are you ready for tax season? Remember, you can avoid most of the headache that comes with tax audits and late payments by simply ensuring you're up to date on your local tax laws, and by planning ahead for the next year.



If you find yourself overwhelmed, remember that taking a bit of time to set up a list for yourself can work wonders in the end, and it can help you save a lot of time and money.