It was evening all afternoon. And it was going to snow. —Wallace Stevens, “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird”. Tuesday is one of those snowy days when the streetlamps switch on at four and cast their gray glow over the wheel-painted road. He’s always amazed by the quietness of cold things, the silent hum that runs shivering down the hills and between the houses. The only sound is the faraway drone of a snowblower. A mechanical whale song.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO