Park City residents Danelle and Rob Umstead are are their way to Beijing China today to compete in their fourth Paralympic Winter Games. The Paralympic games will be held March 4-13 at the same venues as the recently concluded Beijing Olympics. Danelle Umstead who just celebrated her 50th birthday has qualified to compete in all five alpine skiing events in the visually impaired class B2.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO