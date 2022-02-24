ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

10 Vital Ways a Tax Attorney Can Help Business Owners

By Hearst Content Services
 4 days ago
If you own a business, it's a good idea to have a tax attorney on speed dial. These are ten ways a tax attorney can help your business. Having one on your side can help you avoid any tax problems with the IRS.

Calling all business owners! Do you worry about tax season? Filing your taxes each year can be overwhelming, especially with all the changes made recently.
You don't want to experience any tax issues as a small business owner. Errors can delay the filing of your tax returns, and are a major cause of tax audits.
But there are ways to avoid these issues, and one way to do so is by hiring a tax attorney. A tax attorney can guide you through tax issues before any arise.
Hiring a tax attorney is one of the best things you can do. Read on to learn ten vital ways a tax attorney can help your business needs.

1. Time Is Money
As a business owner, you know that time is valuable. And when it comes to your tax obligations, the saying “time is money” feels very relevant.
Setting time aside to do your taxes might not be an option, and trying to learn the new IRS regulations and laws can be a deal-breaker.
If you hire a tax attorney, you'll have a professional on your side who can help you sift through the code. This will help you save time, leaving you more hours to focus on your business.


2. Dealing With State And Local Taxes
On top of federal taxes, you must deal with state and local taxes. These can get tricky.
Several factors will determine how much your business must pay on state and local taxes. If you're a new business owner, this can feel overwhelming.
The activities your business takes part in can determine how much you must pay in taxes. Where they take place also plays a role.
Does your business conduct sales outside its home base? If this is the case, your business might face complex tax calculations.
The same applies to doing business outside of the state where your business is located. These are aspects a tax attorney can handle for you.


3. Employee Taxes
Does your business have employees? You must know what type of employees work for you for tax purposes.
Do you have independent contractors working for you? This can change how your business goes about doing taxes.
What if you're in business for yourself? Do you consider yourself an employer or an employee? This is a factor to consider.
It's important to get this right. A tax lawyer knows the distinctions and can help you determine how to go forward.


4. Taking Advantages Of Deductions
Business owners can take advantage of deductions. There are so many expenses you can deduct, but you must know which ones apply to your business.
Do you travel for business? Did you buy new equipment to help keep your business running? These are some of the deductible business expenses you can make.
Each business expense comes with certain provisions. You follow them as there's no rule-bending. Not following the rules can land you in hot water.
The good news is that a tax lawyer can help you figure out how this works. The tax lawyer you hire will focus on finding ways to offset your business income.


5. Reporting Business Income
You do have to report your income. This is a given.
But you have to know how to report your business income, as the way you do so can vary. The IRS focuses on your gross income.
What does your gross income cover? It can cover a product or service. It can also cover sales income and interest.
Failing to report income can lead to the IRS going after your business. You don't want to face the wrath of the IRS. The IRS can impose penalties and interest for this.
A good tax attorney can help you make sure you report the right amount of income.

6. International Business
Do you conduct business on an international level? You probably need a tax attorney if you conduct international business.
Tax laws and regulations vary by country. A tax law that exists in the United States may not be the same in another country. This can cause a lot of confusion.
A tax attorney can assist you in this area and set you up for international business success.

7. Starting A Business
If you plan on starting a new business, it's a great idea to have a tax attorney onboard. A tax attorney can help you set up your business with a strong foundation.
Your tax attorney can inform you about the different business entities that exist. You must consider how to classify your new business.
Will it be a C-Corp or S-Corp? Do you plan on setting up as a sole proprietorship or an LLC? These are questions your tax attorney can help you answer.

8. Reviewing Legal Documents
Is there a legal document about taxes you don't know how to address? Don't let it give you anxiety. A tax attorney can help.
Let your tax attorney review it. If there are any issues, your tax attorney can take care of them.


9. A Dispute With The IRS
Speaking of issues, if you have a dispute with the IRS, you should have a tax attorney advocate on your business' behalf.
It's no secret that dealing with the IRS is no fun. The bureaucracy can make dealing with this agency horrible. It's better to let a tax attorney fight a dispute.

10. Tax Planning
A tax attorney can assist with tax planning. You need an expert to advise you on complicated tax situations.
The IRS doesn't take ignorance as an excuse for tax problems. A tax attorney can be your insurance against ignorance.

These Are The Top 10 Ways A Tax Attorney Can Help You
If you own a business, it's a good idea to have a tax attorney on speed dial. These are ten ways a tax attorney can help your business. Having one on your side can help you avoid any tax problems with the IRS.

Houston Chronicle

Ways a Financial Advisor Can Help You Save and Lower Your Taxes

The average American family paid about $5,300 in 2016 before deductions, and the average single person paid roughly $1,600 before deductions. Some of us do end up getting tax returns, but many others have to pay. The good news is that there are ways to reduce the amount of money...
INCOME TAX
San Antonio, TX
