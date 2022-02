With so many resources at your fingertips, deciding whom to trust with your personal information can be overwhelming and confusing. Why is choosing a trustworthy tax return preparer so important? Your tax return preparer will have access to your legal name, date of birth, social security number, home address, and your banking address. This is a lot of private information! This information must be kept secure, which is why it is so important to select a reputable tax return preparer.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO