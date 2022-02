Q. After waiting almost 10 months, my husband and I finally received our 2020 refund from the IRS on January 10, 2022. The total amount was $257.66 over the refund amount we requested. We assume the refund check included interest. Will we get an interest statement from the IRS for our 2022 tax filing? The check itself came without an explanation letter so we do not know how much of the check was for the actual refund and how much was for the interest.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO