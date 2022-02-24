Hopewell casts spell on Booker T. Washington 56-54

Hopewell found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Booker T. Washington 56-54 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Fightin’ Bookers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 31-26 margin over the Blue Devils at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Fightin’ Bookers locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-13 advantage in the frame.

