GILBERT, Ariz. — After ten years and thousands of miles, a family keepsake once thought lost forever has returned to its owner in Gilbert. MaryAnne Taylor Homer was out on Saguaro Lake in 2012 with her fiancée and soon-to-be second husband, Jeff Homer. She was wearing a very special necklace that day, one she had worn nearly every day since her first husband, John Taylor passed away in 2007.

