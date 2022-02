Colin- United’s defense was actually pretty good, and would have done better with some help from everyone else. Manchester United spent a lot of time dealing with their own mistakes in the first half. Giving the ball away time after time in midfield as they tried and failed to find a way forward, and the twitter horde eventually levelled their sights on the constantly under fire captain once again after United conceded in the 7th minute. In fact, Maguire and co weren’t having their worst games by miles, they just kept having to deal with the pressure of a midfield and forward line that turned the ball over and did nothing with possession.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO