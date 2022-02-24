Window to the Law: Vaccine Policies for Real Estate

- Total loss in 2020: $213,196,082 - Total victims in 2020: 13,638 Loan flipping is a predatory practice that happens when a lender convinces a homeowner to repeatedly refinance their mortgage, accruing high fees and points with each refinance. It is just one type of real estate fraud to watch out for. Escrow wire fraud, rental scams, moving scams, and foreclosure relief also qualify as real estate fraud. Homebuyers and real estate agents should be especially diligent. Keep personal information secure, use licensed lenders and realtors for all transactions, never pay upfront fees for home services, and educate yourself on how to spot a scam. Be aware of anyone pressuring you to make quick decisions, and be wary of improper documentation and requests for wire transfers of large sums of money.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO