Perry gets 400th goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium to Conclude Historic Week in Predators History. The 2022 NHL Stadium Series has arrived, and it's time to take things outside. The Nashville Predators are looking to cap off a special week with two more points in the first outdoor NHL game in Tennessee history at Nissan Stadium tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the first of two meetings between Nashville and Tampa Bay this season; they will play again on April 23 at AMALIE Arena.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO