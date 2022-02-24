Perry gets 400th goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium to Conclude Historic Week in Predators History. The 2022 NHL Stadium Series has arrived, and it's time to take things outside. The Nashville Predators are looking to cap off a special week with two more points in the first outdoor NHL game in Tennessee history at Nissan Stadium tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the first of two meetings between Nashville and Tampa Bay this season; they will play again on April 23 at AMALIE Arena.
NASHVILLE -- The NHL never had a woman resurface the ice at an outdoor event until Friday, when it had two do it at the same time. Ali Murdock and Francesca Ranieri drove the machines before the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning practiced for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, TVAS2).
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Edmonton on Wednesday. This one certainly lived up to its billing. Offensive production from some of the league's top players. A milestone goal. And a close, exciting game that went down to the wire. In the end, the Lightning withstood an Edmonton comeback - and a Leon Draisaitl shot off the post with 1:05 left - to come away with a 5-3 win.
The Edmonton Oilers lost 5-3 by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (Feb. 23), suffering a second consecutive defeat after starting 5-0 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Connor McDavid scored twice, and Zach Hyman added a goal for the Oilers, who...
We have two early afternoon games on this NHL Saturday, and with the action comes two betting picks. Let's get right to it. I's almost time for puck drop. This first game could conceivably be an offensive explosion, with two high-powered offenses coming to town. No team scores more than Florida at home, averaging 5.7 goals per game in its past 10.
TAMPA, FL - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will skate in his 700th career NHL game on Wednesday night when the Oilers pay a visit to Amalie Arena for a date with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Ryan McLeod will join Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman on the...
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers open a five-game road trip against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers begin a five-game road trip at the Amalie Arena on Wednesday night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. You can watch the game on...
Maurice "Rocket" Richard. George Armstrong. Yvan Cournoyer. Denis Potvin. Those four Hall of Famers are the only players in NHL history who have been captain of a team that won the Stanley Cup at least three consecutive seasons. Stamkos will join that exclusive fraternity if the Lightning win a third...
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Patrik Laine scored to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Laine has scored 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) during his streak, which is the longest active...
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-20-7) AT SAN JOSE SHARKS (22-22-6) 10:30 PM ET | SAP CENTER. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak (2-0-1) to four games as they enter the California portion of their trip with the first stop against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The...
Oskar Sundqvist left Friday's game vs. Buffalo in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Sundqvist took five shifts in the game and did not play in the final 9:27 of the first period. He had 2 minutes, 36 seconds of total ice time. After the...
NASHVILLE -- The reality of the moment struck Ryan Johansen on Friday as he took his first steps onto the outdoor hockey rink in the middle of Nissan Stadium. What had been talked about for weeks -- the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning -- was just a day away.
MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I feel really good, especially to...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night. The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder...
Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads into the matchup against Arizona as losers of three games in a row. The Coyotes are 5-10-1 against division opponents. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.9...
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues extended their point streak to six games with a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center on Friday. Jordan Kyrou scored twice and had an assist, Ivan Barbashev had three assists, and Ville Husso made 35 saves for the Blues (31-14-6), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 during their streak.
Nick Schmaltz scored two goals and Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead the host Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona, which avenged a 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights in the first...
