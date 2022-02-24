ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brazil's Athletico and Palmeiras tie in 1st leg of Recopa

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Athletico and Palmeiras drew 2-2 on Wednesday...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Brazil's Bolsonaro departs for Russia despite objections

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Brazil’s Petrobras hits quarterly profit estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras hit fourth quarter profit estimates, according to a Wednesday evening securities filing, as rising Brent prices drove strong sales figures. Quarterly net income came in at 31.5 billion reais ($6.29 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 30.5 billion...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy