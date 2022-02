"The singing was great. I'll just say that," the singer shared of going for the role. Lizzo is shedding light on her struggles with the audition process. In her new cover story with Variety, published Wednesday (Feb. 23), the “Rumors” singer opened up about auditioning for the role of Ursula for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and her big plans for the character, which unfortunately did not pan out because she did a “terrible” job during her audition.

