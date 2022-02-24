ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Nike Dunk Low Appears In USC Friendly Red And Yellow

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the original BE TRUE college colorways releasing in High and Low form, will Nike continue to explore more NCAA-themed colorways? With the recent surfacing of the Nike Dunk Low...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” Releases Tomorrow

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#High And Low#The Nike Dunk Low#Dunk Low Retro
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
Complex

Jordan Brand Says Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Not Releasing

Among the many unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh is a “Bred” Air Jordan 4s first seen with a group of samples in Abloh’s 2019 “Figures of Speech” exhibit at MCA Chicago. Pairs of unconfirmed legitimacy show up from time...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
sneakernews.com

Nike Modifies The Iconic Air Max Plus With Functional Carabiners

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to boast a cult-like following. Ahead of summer, the silhouette has appeared in a clean “White” makeup complete with orange-to-navy gradient touches. Perhaps part of a larger Air Max collection, the newly-surfaced pair features...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

An Alternate Sample Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Is Revealed

Tinker Hatfield’s ability to pull design inspiration from outside sources laid the groundwork for storytelling within design. For the Air Jordan 14, the legendary architect looked toward one of the cars in MJ’s fleet – specifically the Ferrari 550 M. In 2014, the concept came full circle with an all-red iteration of the Air Jordan 14, an unofficial nod to the Italian supercar.
CARS
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Low “Fruity Pebbles”

Fifteen years ago, Nike created one of the most sought-after LeBron PEs and samples in history – the LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles”. Inspired by one of the King’s favorite cereals, this special edition saw the fruit-colored crisps covering the large molded midsole and the interior lining. It wasn’t until the LeBron 12 and 13 that Nike revisited that chapter in the Nike LeBron legacy, but in 2022 it’s about to reach its first-ever official partnership with the famous Post cereal.
LIFESTYLE
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Air Jordan Styles Are Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Three sold-out Air Jordan styles will soon be available again when they restock on the Nike SNKRS app soon. The sportswear giant teased via its latest “This Week in SNKRS” series that a previously-released makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 13 signature basketball sneakers are restocking this week. Despite the teaser, the specific style for each iteration wasn’t revealed by the brand but sneaker leak...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Swooshes Appear On The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 SE “XXXV”

Nike’s cooked up a spirited XXXV series to celebrate a key milestone in the history of the brand. 35 years ago, Nike introduced the first Air Max sneaker to the market via the Air Max 1, displaying the interior Air bubble cushion for the first time. Since then, Air Max has gone on to become a pillar of the sneaker community, generating massive revenue for the brand in the 21st century.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

“Salmon” Flair And Rainbow Graphics Share The Next Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

In the first two months of 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in handfuls of styles despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own. And while it’s been employed by the Swoosh to commemorate 35 years of Air Max technology via the “XXXV” collection, Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design is also donning fresh, in-line ensembles. Case in point?: A kid’s-exclusive “White/Salmon” outfit complete with rainbow graphics on the tongue.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy