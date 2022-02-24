ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Amazon 'Could Make Serious Run' at Rams HC Sean McVay For Thursday Night Football Broadcast

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

Rams coach Sean McVay has been busy over the last week assembling his coaching staff after several assistants took higher-level positions elsewhere following the conclusion of their championship season.

While it seems McVay is focused on defending his Super Bowl championship in an effort to go back-to-back, that won't reportedly stop media companies from pursuing him for television roles.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that while McVay said he'll remain coaching this season, Amazon "could make a serious run at him" to get the Super Bowl-winning coach into the broadcast booth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRKNr_0eNVZnDp00
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon is taking over the Thursday Night Football broadcast for the 2022 season, so they’re presumably looking for some star power on the telecast and McVay is reportedly a target for that.

Additionally, Marchand's report also included McVay in the sweepstakes for Fox's No. 2 analyst.

With Troy Aikman "reportedly on the verge" of leaving Fox for ESPN's Monday Night Football, McVay is a possible target for their vacancy, as is Greg Olsen, Sean Payton and NBC's Drew Bress in a rare broadcast trade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0XIu_0eNVZnDp00

Tony Romo and CBS agreed to a 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020, which changed the landscape of the industry. Now, broadcasters are making the same – and in some cases more – than the salary of the coaches on the sideline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR605_0eNVZnDp00
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

McVay is likely in the driver’s seat to become the highest-paid coach in NFL history with the leverage completely in his favor. The Rams understand the value he provides: five seasons, four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl LVI victory.

If the Rams instead choose to offer McVay a contract extension that doesn't align with the figures presented to him on the media side, he'll have the opportunity to work in television if that’s a path he has a desire for.

The ball is in McVay's court on what he wants to do next in his career.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

