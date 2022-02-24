BTW, These Perfumes Make You Smell Rich—and You Can Buy Them at Ulta

Any New Yorker can tell you there’s nowhere else to live in the world, and as an editor residing in the city, I can’t disagree. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that, toward the end of winter, I’m seriously over it. It’s not, however, the city itself. If I could, I’d wear dresses year-round, but alas, winter in the city won’t let me frolic about in something frilly, so I find myself dreaming of ditching my puffer jacket, packing up all my strappy sandals, and running away to Italy just to find a glimmer of sun. Of course, I know it will only be a matter of time until the city warms up and the world begins thinking about traveling again, but for me, it’s not happening fast enough. So to escape the reality of frigid temperatures, I find myself constantly searching for one thing: spring dresses. It’s my version of a vacation to the tropics without the flight costs. If you, too, need a little spring inspiration or are beginning to shop for the new season, then you’ll want to keep reading, as I’ve rounded up the 50 best dresses to shop for spring right now at different prices. From simple white dresses to date night–ready numbers, any one of these pieces will be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, and they’re bound to sell out quickly.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO