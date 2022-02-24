Surprise: 30 of Nordstrom's Best Beauty Products Are Under $50—See for Yourself

Regardless of which coast you're on, a few things remain the same once winter enters the equation—stocking up on cozy knits and jackets, mornings with a hot latte, etc.—but as time inches closer toward spring, that's where things begin to deviate. As an experienced New Yorker turned experienced Angeleno, I can definitively say that the staples I'm reaching for right now are significantly less severe than what I'd prioritize if I were making it through the residual cold of early spring in the city. Instead of heavy-duty coats, I lean toward mid-weight jackets, and instead of fleece-lined pants, a comfortable knit is now my go-to. The list can go on and on, but I'll spare you the details and jump right into it. Below, I've outlined every single staple I'm investing in this spring. From statement prints to saturated shades, these are foolproof, on-trend pieces to usher in a new season with.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO