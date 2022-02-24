It's Shocking, But I'm Trading In My Favorite Denim Pieces for This Easy Trend

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but I'm still thinking about what I saw on the street style scene. Although my job is quite literally to write about fashion, I can easily end up finding myself in a slump, completely lost with what to do with the sea of clothing in my closet. While attending fashion shows is a creative jolt within itself, the street style scene in NYC was exactly what I needed. Often on social media, things can feel unreachable. It all looks perfect on a screen, and the clothes can end up looking more like props than something worn. But with street style, it's seeing the trends we talk about moving in action. Often, it's not only influencers that are pictured but editors, writers, models, buyers, and more. You see people who may not have thousands of followers, but the way they combine comfort and trends to walk the streets seems like an art form.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO