It's Shocking, But I'm Trading In My Favorite Denim Pieces for This Easy Trend

By Gaby Keiderling
 4 days ago
I know that I have been writing about how popular Canadian tuxedos and denim sneakers are these days, but this weekend, things changed. On Sunday morning, I was getting ready for New York Fashion Week, about to throw on my laid-out denim ensemble. And then, I looked out...

whowhatwear

5 Shoe Trends Everyone Will Wear in 2022

The S/S 22 collections may have debuted last year but the biggest trends and cult buys are just starting to trickle into the market, so it’s prime time to start shopping them. While there are so many major trends and micro-trends worth noting for the season ranging from “naked” fashion to big leather jackets, I’m here to narrow in on the coolest spring shoe trends for 2022.
whowhatwear

I'm Obsessed With Shoes—These Are the Best to Buy for Spring, Starting at $25

I know everyone thinks they love shoes, but I really love shoes. Especially as someone who tends to dress in basics, they often are the focal point of my outfit and the first thing I choose when getting dressed. And while I've always been this way, my obsession has only been heightened since I'm currently expecting baby number two, investing in new clothes that I won't be able to wear for at least another six months just doesn't feel like the smartest move right now. So, accessories it is!
whowhatwear

If This Isn't the Most Popular Sandal Trend of 2022, I'll Be Shocked

Boot trends are always a hot topic in the fall, and the springtime equivalent is sandal trends. After months of cold weather and having to hide my feet away in boots and sneakers because of it, I always look forward to spring shoe trends and all of the breezy dresses and shorts I'll wear with them. So let's talk about the latest one that's caught my attention: fisherman sandals.
whowhatwear

24 Pairs of Chunky Sandals That Will Sell Out by March

There were a handful of sandal trends that dominated our feeds last spring and summer, from tricky-toe straps to the bedazzled heels we saw grace the feet of just about every fashion person. As we approach open-toe season once again, there's another cool-girl style to keep on your radar, one that's been trending for the last couple of years and shows no signs of slowing down: chunky-sole sandals. These lean more into the "ugly" footwear category and are arguably more comfortable than their stiletto-heeled counterparts—something that anyone who isn't particularly a fan of towering heels can appreciate.
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off

Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are on sale for $22. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are over 50% off at Levi's End of Season Sale. At this Levi's Sale shoppers get an extra 50% off at checkout. The star shared her...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
whowhatwear

I Found a $70 Dupe for Selena Gomez's Trendy $400 Sandals

Before I wrote last week's story on Selena Gomez's Steve Madden boots available at Nordstrom, the retailer had a full stock of the style. Shortly thereafter, all of the sizes disappeared—a testament to Gomez's sellout ability. (Don't worry, you can still buy them on Steve Madden's website.) Now, I have a feeling her latest shoe choice will lead to a similar outcome.
whowhatwear

12 Designer Bags That Are, Dare I Say, Not Too Pricey

What's a fashion person without a designer bag? I don't know very many. They make for such a great investment and make every outfit look elevated. One of my arguments in favor of purchasing designer pieces is that if you ever move on from the style, you can still get your money back (and sometimes more than what you paid for it) if you play your cards right in the resale arena. It's kind of like the stock market for us fashion people, and I'm here for it.
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
whowhatwear

Bella Hadid Wore the Wardrobe Basic That I Buy in Bulk on Amazon for $13

If you ask me, there are a few clothing items that are essential to building a well-curated wardrobe. There's the white T-shirt, which comes in various silhouettes, shades, and levels of opaqueness; the pair of jeans that fits just right; a slightly slouchy trench coat; a white poplin shirt that doesn't easily wrinkle; a leather jacket of your choosing (I prefer a Prada-inspired oversize version); and of course, a bevy of white tank tops, which are the ultimate base layer or only layer for that matter.
whowhatwear

I've Been a Shopbop Customer for 9 Years—Here Are My Favorite Pieces Right Now

It's true! A quick email search revealed that my first Shopbop purchase was way back in 2013, but honestly, I'm surprised it wasn't longer ago, because I truly cannot imagine my life before it. I won't even tell you how many order confirmations I found (mostly because I'm too afraid to count myself), but let's just say it was a lot, which should tell you how well-versed I am not just in online shopping but in Shopbop shopping, specifically.
whowhatwear

I've Never Bought Shoes on Amazon, But These 29 Pairs Intrigue Me

As a busy, working woman living in the instant-gratification age, I pretty much use Amazon for everything. My morning matcha powder? Check. Cat food? Check. Some twine to keep said cat out of the fireplace? Check. (It's a whole thing.) I've even managed to score some choice clothing recently: a bodysuit and a very chic white button-down. But shoes? Those I wasn't so sure about—that is, until I actually looked.
whowhatwear

My Nordstrom Obsession Is Real—Here Are 16 Out of the 18439 Pieces I'm Eyeing

When it's time to start my online shopping for the day, I begin with a fresh new window that will shortly be filled with more than 30 new tabs from all over the internet. More often than not, my shopping sessions start and end with our tried and true Nordstrom site. I'm a true veteran who's been shopping at Nordstrom since before I even had an account to give the sales associate at checkout. I honestly thought my love for the retailer peaked years ago, but now that it has thousands of brands (some of which are my absolute faves), I no longer need to spend hours hopping from site to site—I spend hours on Nordstrom instead. After my latest binge, I came across 16 pieces that I'll be texting all of my friends about and posting on Instagram. Colorful heels, silk pajamas, tweed jackets, and so much more are below, and to say that I'm obsessed is an understatement. Keep scrolling to share my excitement for these killer pieces.
whowhatwear

The 7 Leading Trends We Spotted On NYFW’s Street Style Set

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but I'm still thinking about what I saw on the street style scene. Although my job is quite literally to write about fashion, I can easily end up finding myself in a slump, completely lost with what to do with the sea of clothing in my closet. While attending fashion shows is a creative jolt within itself, the street style scene in NYC was exactly what I needed. Often on social media, things can feel unreachable. It all looks perfect on a screen, and the clothes can end up looking more like props than something worn. But with street style, it's seeing the trends we talk about moving in action. Often, it's not only influencers that are pictured but editors, writers, models, buyers, and more. You see people who may not have thousands of followers, but the way they combine comfort and trends to walk the streets seems like an art form.
whowhatwear

I'm Trying to Branch Out From Denim, and These 28 Chic Pants Are Calling My Name

I grew up in Southern California, so denim is practically part of my DNA. It's typically my baseline for every outfit, so the thought of building a look around anything else honestly doesn't even cross my mind. But after spending a few weeks in Paris and admiring all the über-chic French women in such a range of sartorial choices, I vowed to branch out from my denim uniform and push myself to experiment with new styles.
Real Simple

I'm a Shopping Writer, and This Standing Shower Caddy Is My Favorite Amazon Purchase to Date

Stepping into a steamy, hot shower after a long day should be a relaxing experience. The warm water against sore muscles, lavender essential oils, a soothing scrub—a shower can be truly transformative for the body and mind. But if, like mine, your shower is a cluttered space where too many product bottles balance precariously along the perimeter of the tub, just waiting for the odd knee to send them flying, the shower can be a frustrating and stressful place.
whowhatwear

Your Fashion Week Download: 7 Fall 2022 Trends to Know From the New York Shows

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and after getting a chance to see clothes in person again, we're excited to give you the digital download on the standout trends we saw come down the runways. From our favorite small brands such as Saint Sintra and Maryam Nassir Zadeh to the coveted collections of Proenza Schouler and Khaite, there was a lot to love this show season. We're talking about bold cobalt blue, netting as the new take on sheer, and balaclavas continuing on. It's safe to say you should start getting excited about the latter half of 2022 fashion now.
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

