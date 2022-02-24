ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Da Brat marries fiancée Judy Dupart in front of RHOA cast three weeks after announcing they are pregnant

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAubQ_0eNVYIwn00

DA Brat and fiancée Judy Dupart are officially married after exchanging vows in front of famous friends and more.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby together just weeks prior to their big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qD43c_0eNVYIwn00
Da Brat married Judy Dupart on Tuesday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT8Xy_0eNVYIwn00
The brides tied the knot in front of family and friends Credit: Instagram/darealbbjudy

The rapper, 47, and wife Judy, 40, said their I dos at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Several celebrities, including Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss.

Jermain Dupri was also present, acting as a groomsman according to Hollywood Life.

Da Brat opened up about the special day in an interview with People.

Revealing the reason for their unique wedding date – 02/22/2022 – the rapper explained: "We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event.

"We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime."

Judy chimed in: "It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship.

"It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."

Da Brat also took a moment to gush about her wife, telling the outlet: "Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever.

"And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."

The pair told People they felt they were "already a union" prior to their big wedding, but wanted to exchange vows in front of the people they love.

Da Brat told the magazine: "We're already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it.

"But she wasn't ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn't letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we're a union.

"It's a milestone because, in the '90s, things like this couldn't happen."

She added: "I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream from the mountaintops. So, I'm very grateful for that.

"It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God."

WEDDING DETAILS

Da Brat and Judy both arrived at their wedding in a horse-drawn carriage, much like the one from Cinderella.

They walked down the aisle to Luther Vandross' hit single, Here and Now.

Both brides wore dresses – each one designed by Esé Azénabor.

Judy paired her dress with Jimmy Choo shoes, while Da Brat stayed true to her signature style in sneakers.

Jermaine Dupri walked Da Brat down the aisle, while Judy was escorted by her brother, Damon Dupart Sr.

Rickey Smiled danced with Da Brat during the father-daughter dance portion of the wedding.

Lisa Ray McCoy acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding.

The wedding reception featured pink and purple flowers throughout.

Keith Sweat and Le'Andria Johnson performed during the party.

Guests were treated to food from Bold Catering, with Southern-fried lobster tail with port wine braised short ribs over truffle mac and cheese and grilled asparagus with a honey-whole grain mustard sauce and broccolini with roasted garlic among the menu offerings.

After the wedding, the happy couple was whisked away in a blue Bentley driven by Judy.

Fans will get a better glimpse at the wedding during the new season of Brat Loves Judy, set to air on WE tv in June.

Da Brat came out publicly in March 2020 – well into her 40s.

She credited Judy with making her want to be more public about her life and sexuality.

"She's the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid," she said.

"I think it's important that people express how they really feel.

"So many people live for other people and they live by the judgement of other people. I think it's very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don't suppress it. Don't hide it.

"You only live once."

Da Brat and Judy announced that they are expecting in January.

BABY ON THE WAY

Judy announced the news via a series of images on Instagram.

"We are EXTENDING the family," she captioned the photos, alongside an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Judy was seen standing in front of the rapper, whose arms were reaching around to make a heart on her stomach.

In other pics, the pair use one hand each to make a heart as they stood in front of the mirror.

After they shared the news, fans flocked to the couple's Instagram pages to wish them well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GXPz_0eNVYIwn00
Several Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were present Credit: Instagram/rickeysmileyofficial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebXEu_0eNVYIwn00
The duo selected the date special, calling themselves 'twin flames' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLXX1_0eNVYIwn00
Da Brat and Judy recently announced that they are also expecting a baby Credit: Getty

