Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. As early voting in the party primaries began this week, you might think most voters were focused on power grid failures, which books and lessons should be tossed from or kept in public schools, who ought to wear masks and where and when they should wear them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO