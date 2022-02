LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are back on a three-game losing streak after having their series swept by the Iowa State Cyclones Saturday afternoon, 71-55. Despite a losing record, the Lady Raiders have remained competitive throughout most of their season. Of the ten wins they have so far this season, three of them have come from Big 12 conference play and all of them have been against a ranked opponent. Even in the matchups they’ve lost against conference ranked foes, Tech has loss all of them by 10 or less points except for two. And both of those games were against the Cyclones.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO