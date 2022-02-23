ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: Virginia's pregame tribute 'meant a great deal to me'

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — For the second straight game during postgame press conferences, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski found himself getting emotional as he discussed the impending end of his career.

Before the beginning of Wednesday’s contest, Virginia coach Tony Bennett stood at midcourt and shared some touching words about Coach K’s impact on college basketball before gifting him a jersey-sized plaque.

“Your success is remarkable,” Bennett said before Virginia fans gave Coach K a rousing round of applause. “And you stood the test of time.”

Bennett also mentioned Coach K's wife, Mickie, in his speech.

"The patience that a coach's wife needs is remarkable, and it's a partnership," Bennett said.

After the game, which No. 6 Duke won 65-61 , Bennett said honoring Krzyzewski “was the right thing to do” and that he appreciated the crowd “being classy.”

Bennett said he had thought a little about what he planned to say but that most of it came to him in the moment.

“I don’t have a speechwriter or anything like that,” he quipped.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski called it a celebration of the brotherhood of the game and showed the respect that ACC programs have for each other.

“It meant a great deal to me, even though what they gave me weighed about 800 pounds,” he said with a smile.

Duke and Coach K have two more road games before an emotional farewell at Cameron on March 5 against North Carolina. The Blue Devils will travel to Syracuse on Saturday where Krzyzewski could face longtime friend Jim Boeheim for the last time before heading to Pitt to play against former assistant Jeff Capel on March 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wLHb_0eNVXUKU00
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Virginia guard Kihei Clark in the handshake line after their game at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: Virginia's pregame tribute 'meant a great deal to me'

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
On3.com

Jay Bilas addresses his problem with the state of college basketball

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas sees some issues with where the game of college basketball is today. Bilas, who is currently on the competition committee for college basketball, believes that it is tough to put all of the blame on officials, mostly due to the fact that the game has evolved into a physical game that involves a lot of grabbing, which can be tough on officials to call.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Syracuse, Jim Boeheim Honor Mike Krzyzewski in Pregame Ceremony

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange held a brief pregame ceremony to honor retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. During the ceremony, coach K was gifted a picture of him and coach Boeheim on a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof. In addition, the announcement of a scholarship to honor a military connected student at Syracuse University. You can watch the ceremony in the video above.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kihei Clark
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Cameron
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvamenshoops#Acc Network#The Blue Devils
247Sports

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski praises Jim Boeheim, thanks Syracuse after last visit to Carrier Dome

When it comes to the longest active-tenured head coaches in college basketball, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (1976) and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1980) hold the top two spots on that list, and the two have squared off no shortage of times in the past decade after Syracuse entered the ACC in time for the 2013-14 campaign. Saturday marked the last of those meetings — at least the last guaranteed one — with Krzyzewski set to retire after the season, and he got the upper hand as the Blue Devils overwhelmed the Orange for a 97-72 win.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Huskers hit transfer portal before start of Nebraska spring practice

Two Nebraska football players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal with spring practice on the horizon. The Omaha World-Herald is reporting that linebacker Pheldarius Payne and receiver Will Nixon have officially entered their names into the database and will explore options outside of Lincoln. Both were members of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

ACC announces content series to honor Duke's Mike Krzyzewski

Legendary Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to enter retirement following the conclusion of this season. Krzyzewski is one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball, and his legacy is already cemented in the mind’s of all. With his retirement looming, the ACC announced on Friday that the conference will honor Krzyzewski and his long list of accomplishments with a four-part video series.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

399K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy