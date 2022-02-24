Adam Schefter and the unlikely scenario Jimmy Garoppolo stays with 49ers

Adam Schefter tried to throw a wrench into the assumed 49ers’ offseason plan at quarterback. In an appearance on the Ari Meirov NFL Show, Schefter turned into a fire hose of reports, hypotheticals and speculation about Trey Lance’s readiness, and whether the 49ers are actually committed to trading Garoppolo.

It was a stark departure from the typical discussion about Garoppolo’s trade value and San Francisco’s future under center. Schefter said a lot, so let’s go through what he said bit by bit:

Trey lance isn't ready

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realize. Trey Lance is greener than people realize. Trey Lance is probably going to need more work than people realize. And they have a roster that can win now.”

Takeaway: It wouldn’t be a shock if Lance was maybe further behind than the 49ers thought he was at first, but at some point his development has to happen on the field. If he is still so far behind that he’s going to be an unmitigated disaster, it’s hard to imagine one additional offseason is going to change that.

San Francisco nearly beat the Cardinals in Arizona when Lance started in Week 5 last season. Then they beat the Texans in Week 17 with the rookie under center and he looked much more comfortable in the second half of that game. If Lance is, in fact, going to hinder his growth by starting in 2022, the 49ers would likely look elsewhere for a starter instead of running it back with Garoppolo.

Hypothetical trade compensation

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “And if you’re San Francisco … let’s say they get a 2, 4 and a 6 (round draft picks).”

Takeaway: This is the package Carolina dealt to Carolina in the Sam Darnold trade. San Francisco would probably be happy with just a second-round choice in this year’s draft, but it’s easy to see additional later picks getting tacked on by a team if a bidding war breaks out. Garoppolo is better than Darnold, but there were questions last offseason about whether the problem was Darnold or the Jets which inflated his price some. There aren’t any real questions about what Garoppolo is or is not.

Comp. pick conundrum

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Quote: “Now you’re San Francisco, now you can say, ‘Jimmy Garoppolo is unquestionably one of the most popular and respected players in our locker room. Players love playing with him. We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if we play with him this year and we lose him after this year we’re going to get a third-round comp pick back in return.'”

Takeaway: This is basically what happened last season only the team figured they could bump his trade value into possibly the first-round pick range instead of just receiving a compensatory pick. The 49ers in this spot would also be subjecting themselves and Garoppolo to another season of a lame-duck starting quarterback.

Additionally, a second-round pick with a couple other selections attached over the 2022 and 2023 drafts is way better than a third-round pick which wouldn’t convey until the 2024 NFL draft.

A very friendly cap number

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quote (revisited from above): “We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number.”

Takeaway: What??

Draft vs. Develop

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Quote: “So are you better playing this season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training he still needs? Or are you better trading him for, let’s just call it a 2, 4 and a 6?”

Takeaway: If the 49ers need Lance to sit another year they’d be smart to do so while also trading Garoppolo. His value is higher than the 2024 compensatory pick they’d receive by keeping him for this season, and they could add a cheaper free agent to come in and operate as the starter while Lance continues riding the bench. This isn’t ideal, but neither would Lance being wholly unready to play so it would change their calculus a bit for the 2022 season.

Maybe Garoppolo does get traded

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “Maybe they do trade him … it still is absolutely on the table that he could be moved, and I think he believes he’s gonna be moved.”

Takeaway: Garoppolo’s end-of-season press conference made it very clear he thinks he’s done as the 49ers’ quarterback.

Trade is not a lock

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Quote: “I’m just giving you the other side, that I don’t think it’s a lock that he’s gonna be traded. He very well might, but it’s not a lock.”

Takeaway: “I can’t guarantee anyone in the world is even gonna be alive on Sunday.’ – Kyle Shanahan” – Adam Schefter.

Big takeaway

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

This sounds a lot like someone from the 49ers got with Schefter and told him some stuff to try and buoy Garoppolo’s trade value. It’s the same reason why Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were mum on trading the QB in their end-of-season press conference and why there wasn’t a ‘final goodbye’ from Shanahan after the NFC championship game.

Garoppolo will hold some value on the trade market, but the 49ers are doing everything they can to try and get at least first-round pick back for him. His on-field production hasn’t been particularly inspiring at any point over the last three seasons so the value may need some artificial inflation. That’s what this appears to be, and why Schefter wouldn’t outright report the 49ers don’t want to trade the veteran QB.

Don’t pump the brakes no Garoppolo trade discussions for now, because chances are despite what Schefter speculated the 49ers are full steam ahead with Trey Lance as their starter and trying to move Garoppolo and his $26.95 million cap hit.