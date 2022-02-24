ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Schefter and the unlikely scenario Jimmy Garoppolo stays with 49ers

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDIps_0eNVPd2T00

Adam Schefter tried to throw a wrench into the assumed 49ers’ offseason plan at quarterback. In an appearance on the Ari Meirov NFL Show, Schefter turned into a fire hose of reports, hypotheticals and speculation about Trey Lance’s readiness, and whether the 49ers are actually committed to trading Garoppolo.

It was a stark departure from the typical discussion about Garoppolo’s trade value and San Francisco’s future under center. Schefter said a lot, so let’s go through what he said bit by bit:

Trey lance isn't ready

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvg8d_0eNVPd2T00
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realize. Trey Lance is greener than people realize. Trey Lance is probably going to need more work than people realize. And they have a roster that can win now.”

Takeaway: It wouldn’t be a shock if Lance was maybe further behind than the 49ers thought he was at first, but at some point his development has to happen on the field. If he is still so far behind that he’s going to be an unmitigated disaster, it’s hard to imagine one additional offseason is going to change that.

San Francisco nearly beat the Cardinals in Arizona when Lance started in Week 5 last season. Then they beat the Texans in Week 17 with the rookie under center and he looked much more comfortable in the second half of that game. If Lance is, in fact, going to hinder his growth by starting in 2022, the 49ers would likely look elsewhere for a starter instead of running it back with Garoppolo.

Hypothetical trade compensation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH9Zy_0eNVPd2T00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “And if you’re San Francisco … let’s say they get a 2, 4 and a 6 (round draft picks).”

Takeaway: This is the package Carolina dealt to Carolina in the Sam Darnold trade. San Francisco would probably be happy with just a second-round choice in this year’s draft, but it’s easy to see additional later picks getting tacked on by a team if a bidding war breaks out. Garoppolo is better than Darnold, but there were questions last offseason about whether the problem was Darnold or the Jets which inflated his price some. There aren’t any real questions about what Garoppolo is or is not.

Comp. pick conundrum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWzYv_0eNVPd2T00
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Quote: “Now you’re San Francisco, now you can say, ‘Jimmy Garoppolo is unquestionably one of the most popular and respected players in our locker room. Players love playing with him. We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if we play with him this year and we lose him after this year we’re going to get a third-round comp pick back in return.'”

Takeaway: This is basically what happened last season only the team figured they could bump his trade value into possibly the first-round pick range instead of just receiving a compensatory pick. The 49ers in this spot would also be subjecting themselves and Garoppolo to another season of a lame-duck starting quarterback.

Additionally, a second-round pick with a couple other selections attached over the 2022 and 2023 drafts is way better than a third-round pick which wouldn’t convey until the 2024 NFL draft.

A very friendly cap number

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Brl1n_0eNVPd2T00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quote (revisited from above): “We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number.”

Takeaway: What??

Draft vs. Develop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ed3bF_0eNVPd2T00
(AP Photo/David Banks)

Quote: “So are you better playing this season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training he still needs? Or are you better trading him for, let’s just call it a 2, 4 and a 6?”

Takeaway: If the 49ers need Lance to sit another year they’d be smart to do so while also trading Garoppolo. His value is higher than the 2024 compensatory pick they’d receive by keeping him for this season, and they could add a cheaper free agent to come in and operate as the starter while Lance continues riding the bench. This isn’t ideal, but neither would Lance being wholly unready to play so it would change their calculus a bit for the 2022 season.

Maybe Garoppolo does get traded

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eljab_0eNVPd2T00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quote: “Maybe they do trade him … it still is absolutely on the table that he could be moved, and I think he believes he’s gonna be moved.”

Takeaway: Garoppolo’s end-of-season press conference made it very clear he thinks he’s done as the 49ers’ quarterback.

Trade is not a lock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuXB7_0eNVPd2T00
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Quote: “I’m just giving you the other side, that I don’t think it’s a lock that he’s gonna be traded. He very well might, but it’s not a lock.”

Takeaway: “I can’t guarantee anyone in the world is even gonna be alive on Sunday.’ – Kyle Shanahan” – Adam Schefter.

Big takeaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA3QW_0eNVPd2T00
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

This sounds a lot like someone from the 49ers got with Schefter and told him some stuff to try and buoy Garoppolo’s trade value. It’s the same reason why Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were mum on trading the QB in their end-of-season press conference and why there wasn’t a ‘final goodbye’ from Shanahan after the NFC championship game.

Garoppolo will hold some value on the trade market, but the 49ers are doing everything they can to try and get at least first-round pick back for him. His on-field production hasn’t been particularly inspiring at any point over the last three seasons so the value may need some artificial inflation. That’s what this appears to be, and why Schefter wouldn’t outright report the 49ers don’t want to trade the veteran QB.

Don’t pump the brakes no Garoppolo trade discussions for now, because chances are despite what Schefter speculated the 49ers are full steam ahead with Trey Lance as their starter and trying to move Garoppolo and his $26.95 million cap hit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Here’s What Seahawks’ Asking Price For Russell Wilson Might Be

It’s going to take quite the package for the Seattle Seahawks to trade Russell Wilson. Wilson remains one of the biggest question marks for this offseason as there have been numerous trade rumors surrounding him. If the Seahawks do decide to trade him, many pundits would likely say that...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Adam Schefter
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Cardinals#Texans
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy