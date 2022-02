Whether you're working out or relaxing hard, it pays to have gear that can transition from cardio to the couch without breaking a sweat. Vuori's Sunday Performance short is a rework of its fan-favorite Sunday Performance Jogger. This super-soft knit short is relaxed for all-day comfort, hitting a sweet spot with a just-right 7.5 inch inseam. Of course, these aren't just any shorts, Vuori engineered these to blend form and function. The Sunday Performance Short has 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking properties and four pockets: two on the sides, one zip pocket on the leg and one stash pocket in the back. Considering those details, and six different colorways to choose from, we wouldn't blame you if you picked up a pair for every day of the week.

