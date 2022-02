Trae Young knows what the Atlanta Hawks need from him to improve their playoff position, so it was time for a bounce-back game. Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and the Hawks rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Young was 17 […] The post Young regroups with 41 points as Hawks top Raptors, 127-100 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

NBA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO