Greenbrier County, WV

Prep Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West edges Independence

By Rusty Udy
 4 days ago
(Brad Davis/For LootPress) Greenbrier West's Elijah Perkins drives to the basket against Meadow Bridge January 21, 2022.

Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53

Charmco – Greenbrier West overcame a dismal third quarter to fend off Independence 58-53 Wednesday on Senior Night.

Michael Kanode led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while senior Chase McClung scored 15. Brayden McClung had 10 points and sealed the win with a steal and a layup in the waning seconds of the game.

Dale Boone made three long balls and had nine points for West.

Jordan James knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Patriots with 18 points. Carter Adkins scored 10, while Corey Shumate and Logan Phalin had nine points apiece.

Greenbrier West opens Class A Region 3, Section 2 play Tuesday when it plays Richwood at Oak Hill High School. Independence hosts Mount View Friday.

I: 11 13 14 15 – 53

GW: 14 19 7 18 – 58

Independence

Jordan James 18, Cyrus Goodson 7, Corey Shumate 9, Carter Adkins 10, Logan Phalin 9. Totals: 17 11-18 53.

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 10, Tanner Hagy 3, Chase McClung 15, Kadin Parker 2, Michael Kanode 16, Elijah Perkins 3, Dale Boone 9. Totals: 20 13-24 58.

3-pointers – I: 7 (James 6, Adkins); GW: 6 (Hagy, C. McClung, Parker, Boone 3).

