Prep Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West edges Independence
Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53
Charmco – Greenbrier West overcame a dismal third quarter to fend off Independence 58-53 Wednesday on Senior Night.
Michael Kanode led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while senior Chase McClung scored 15. Brayden McClung had 10 points and sealed the win with a steal and a layup in the waning seconds of the game.
Dale Boone made three long balls and had nine points for West.
Jordan James knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Patriots with 18 points. Carter Adkins scored 10, while Corey Shumate and Logan Phalin had nine points apiece.
Greenbrier West opens Class A Region 3, Section 2 play Tuesday when it plays Richwood at Oak Hill High School. Independence hosts Mount View Friday.
I: 11 13 14 15 – 53
GW: 14 19 7 18 – 58
Independence
Jordan James 18, Cyrus Goodson 7, Corey Shumate 9, Carter Adkins 10, Logan Phalin 9. Totals: 17 11-18 53.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 10, Tanner Hagy 3, Chase McClung 15, Kadin Parker 2, Michael Kanode 16, Elijah Perkins 3, Dale Boone 9. Totals: 20 13-24 58.
3-pointers – I: 7 (James 6, Adkins); GW: 6 (Hagy, C. McClung, Parker, Boone 3).
