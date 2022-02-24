Girls Basketball Sectional Roundup: Greenbrier East and River View move on; Midland Trail falls at Hoover

File Photo by Tina Laney

Greenbrier East 71, Oak Hill 41

Fairlea – No. 1 seed Greenbrier East took a commanding first half lead and cruised by Oak Hill, 71-41 in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinals Wednesday.

Cadence Stewart poured in 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Daisha Summers recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Spartans. Brooke Davis had 10 points and five rebounds for East.

The Spartans forced 24 turnovers that led to 32 points on the night.

Samiah Lynch led the Red Devils with a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Greenbrier East will host longtime rival Woodrow Wilson Friday for the sectional championship.

OH: 8 6 14 13 -41

GE: 22 17 18 14 – 71

Oak Hill

Allie Smith 2, Samiah Lynch 16, Taysia Gray 3, Kara Smith 7, Kalilia Hames 6, Grace Angelona 2, Harper Davis 5. Totals 14 8-11 41.

Greenbrier East

Allie Dunford 3, Cadence Stewart 25, Brooke Davis 10, Daisha Summers 19, Layla Pence 6, Taylor Boswell 2, Josie Patterson 6. Totals: 28 9-14 71.

3-pointers – OH: 5 (Lynch, Gray, K. Smith, Hames 2); GE: 6 (Stewart 2, Davis, Summers, Patterson 2).

River View 58, Montcalm 28

Bradshaw – River View started what it feels will be a return march to the state tournament with a 58-28 win over Montcalm in Class A Region 3, Section 1 play Wednesday.

Haylie Payne led the Raiders with 20 points, while Trista Lester added 12 and Ali Morgan scored 11 points. Abigail Pruitt chipped in nine points.

Taylor White had 15 points for the Generals.

River View will now travel to Lindside Friday to battle top-seed James Monroe for the sectional championship.

M: 12 0 4 12 – 28

RV: 16 19 16 7 – 58

Montcalm

Jaden Lambert 3, Taylor White 15, Makenzie Crews 2, Haley Kendrick 1, Karleigh Hodges 3, Tori Sizemore 2, Summer Williams 2. Totals: 11 5-12 28.

River View

Trista Lester 12, Kaylee Blankenship 2, Haylie Payne 20, Katie Bailey 4, Abigail Pruitt 9, Ali Morgan 11. Totals: 22 12-20 58.

3-pointers – M: 1 (Lambert); RV: 2 (Lester, Pruitt).

Herbert Hoover 67, Midland Trail 57

Clendenin – No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover knocked down 12 shots from behind the arc to defeat upset-minded Midland Trail 67-57 Wednesday in their Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal clash.

Sasha Savetava and Taylor Ray scored 20 points apiece for the Huskies and Courtney Dunbar added 15.

Addison Isaacs led all scorers for the Patriots with 27 points, while senior Meghan scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Herbert Hoover will play Sissonville for the sectional championship Friday.

MT: 18 9 11 19 – 57

HH: 17 18 18 14 – 67

Midland Trail

Rumor Barnhouse 3, Mia Nuckols 4, Brylee Stephenson 6, Meghan Gill 17, Addison Isaacs 27. Totals: 23 8-18 57.

Herbert Hoover

Taylor Ray 20, Regan Geary 5, Courtney Dunbar 15, Caroline Woody 4, Sasha Savetava 20, Breanna Buckley 3. Totals: 23 9-17 67.

3-pointers – MT: 3 (Barnhouse, Isaacs 2); HH: 12 (Ray 6, Geary, Dunbar).