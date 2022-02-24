ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’80 for Brady’: Tom Brady to produce, play himself in film with 4 acclaimed actresses

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – It hasn’t even been a month since Tom Brady announced his retirement and he’s already returning to the big screen. Now, Brady is ditching the gridiron for a movie set and will be appearing alongside four critically-acclaimed actresses in the football-themed road trip movie “80 for Brady.”

Brady, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1 after 22 seasons in the NFL, will play himself in “80 for Brady,” according to The Hollywood Reporter . He’ll also be producing the film through his production company, 199 Productions.

“80 for Brady,” reportedly based on a true story, is about four best friends traveling to 2017’s Super Bowl LI to watch Brady and the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in a comeback game for the ages.

The four best friends will be played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, according to the report . Brady posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Report’s piece to his Instagram story Wednesday, adding the caption “The collab you never expected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252YeB_0eNVMpvE00
From left to right, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. (All images courtesy of Getty)

During Super Bowl LI, it seemed Brady and the New England Patriots weren’t going to leave with the Lombardi Trophy at halftime as the Falcons lead 21-3. By a stroke of greatness (or GOAT-ness, if you will), Brady and the Patriots went on to win , 34-28 in overtime. As if that comeback wasn’t enough, this was also the first time the Super Bowl went into overtime, according to ESPN .

In addition to his accolades on the field, Brady has acted before – he has appeared in “Ted 2,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Entourage,” and various other productions .

Production is said to be starting this spring. Brady’s 199 Productions, which launched in March 2020, will work alongside Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content to make the film.

NFL
